Five-Star LSU Football Target Jahkeem Stewart Visiting the Tigers on Saturday
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart made his way to Baton Rouge in early November to take in the scenes of Death Valley for an official visit.
Stewart, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, after reclassifying from the 2026 class into 2025, all eyes are on the Louisiana phenom nicknamed "Thanos" ahead of a December decision.
Stewart's finalists are LSU, USC and Oregon with the five-star taking official visits to all three before he puts pen to paper with one during the Early Signing Period in one week.
It's been an interesting recruitment to follow. Stewart has received the red carpet treatment from Oregon, LSU and USC thus far, but isn't done checking in with programs prior to a Dec. 4 decision.
He traveled to Eugene during the weekend of Oct. 12 for an official with Dan Lanning and Co. before hitting the road to Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 for a visit with LSU.
Then came the heavy-hitting USC Trojans on Nov. 16.
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff answered all the questions Stewart's camp had last weekend where he felt at home in Southern Cal.
The predictions began flowing in with the USC Trojans becoming the expected decision. On3 Sports andd 247Sports analysts flooded the prediction machine with USC being the pick.
But the LSU Tigers aren't going down without a fight. Brian Kelly and Co. will bring in Stewart for an unofficial visit on Saturday, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Stewart won't be the only coveted target in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. LSU is also hosting the five-star cornerback commit DJ Pickett.
DJ Pickett Checks in for Multi-Day Visit:
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett announced a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after a rigorous recruiting battle between a number of the top programs in the country.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in America, chose the Tigers over the likes of Miami, Oregon and Georgia.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Pickett's finalists remain in his ear down the stretch, but LSU's confidence hasn't wavered.
“It’s about my son being happy, my son being comfortable and my son getting on the field earlier and we feel that spot is LSU,” Pickett's father Damien told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Following the news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, programs knew LSU was in a vulnerable place.
Now, Pickett will be back in Baton Rouge for the LSU versus Oklahoma matchup this weekend for the Tigers' regular season finale, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. He arrived on Friday morning.
LSU will look to hold on down the stretch for Pickett, but he's staying strong to his commitment to this point.
