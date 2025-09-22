Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Defensive Lineman Predicted to Big 12 Program
Cedar Hill (Tex.) five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has locked in a commitment date for October 4 as he narrows his focus on the contenders in his process.
Brewster, the No. 1 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a Top-10 overall prospect in America with the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, as his rise continues.
The LSU Tigers are emerging as an early contender for the junior out of the Lone Star State, but Brian Kelly and Co. will have stiff competition.
Brewster made his way over to Baton Rouge during the weekend of Sept. 13 for LSU's Southeastern Conference opener where he raved about the atmosphere in Tiger Stadium.
“The atmosphere and the environment were top-notch; it was crazy. It was different than any other visit," Brewster told Rivals.
LSU, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Oklahoma, among others, are beginning to stand out, but it'll be a rigorous battle for the elite prospect.
"Oregon is leading the way for Brewster after a series of visits to Eugene. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, and Tony Tuioti have done a spectacular job meshing with Brewster and his father, a former NFL DL. If a decision were made today, we love where Oregon stands," Rivals' Sam Spiegelman wrote.
The coveted defensive lineman is fresh off of a stellar junior campaign in 2024 where he began making noise as a name to keep tabs on.
Brewster had 16 tackles with seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, two passes defended, a fumble recovery and three QB hurries in five games last season, according to 247Sports in the 2024-25 season.
Now, with a commitment date locked in, Brewster has received a prediction to land with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The LSU Tigers remain a program to watch after an impressive unofficial visit to Baton Rouge two weekends ago alongside multiple top targets and commitments for the program.
The Evaluation: "Strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. Displays startling redirecting suddenness on sophomore tape. Supports that functional juice in pads with terrific combine testing numbers (twice) in early 2025.
"Those combine performances joined strong live evaluations in position-specific work and 1-on-1 reps. Legitimately 6-foot-3, 300 pounds but owns extensive snaps in a two-point edge alignment. Emphatically sets an edge. Flashes a heavy inside hand coupled with stack-and-shed strength. Boasts impressive two-way snaps as a successful jumbo wildcat option.
"Also possesses a strong football pedigree. May lack ideal frame length, but compensates with sudden power and disruptive play style. Projects as a high-major interior D-line force who could become serious impact player.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.