Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools
The Oregon Ducks began the 2027 recruiting cycle on the right foot after landing two of their top targets over the summer. Currently, the Ducks have the No. 9 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, but are looking to add another big piece into the picture.
Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has been one of Oregon's top targets in the cycle and have made signifcant headway in his recruitment. It won't be easy for the Ducks as Texas and Texas A&M are making heavy pushes for the Texas native.
Ducks Projected To Land Top Recruit
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals predicted for the Ducks to land the five-star recruit over programs like Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.
"Oregon is leading the way for Brewster after a series of visits to Eugene. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, and Tony Tuioti have done a spectacular job meshing with Brewster and his father, a former NFL DL. If a decision were made today, we love where Oregon stands," Spiegelman said.
The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Brewster is one of the most sought-after recruits in 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds 29 offers and is one of the best prospects from the state of Texas.
Landing a recruit as talented as Brewster would go a long way in terms of landing a top recruiting class in the cycle. He's a game-changing player that plays at a premium position and could potentially contribute as a freshman.
Brewster Pursued By In-State Programs
For the Ducks, one of the biggest challenges in the five-star's recruitment is pulling Brewster out of the state without a fight from the top in-state programs. Texas and Texas A&M will give Oregon all they can handle for Brewster.
If Oregon is able to reel him in, it would be quite the accomplishment. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Texas A&M signed the top defensive line recruit in the state in four-star DJ Sanders.
Oklahoma is also in the mix for Brewster. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine actually favors the Sooners in his recruitment, giving Oklahoma a 43 percent chance of landing the Texas native.
Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class
The Ducks' No. 9 recruiting class features only two commitments, but is bound to grow in the coming year.
Five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman leads the way and could be Oregon's crown jewel of their 2027 recruiting class. He is the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett is ranked as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 254 player in the country and will provide solid depth to the Ducks' defensive line class in the cycle.