Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools

The Oregon Ducks will need to beat out the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies in order to reel in five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. One of the top recruits in the cycle, Brewster could become the latest member of the Ducks' 2027 class.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks began the 2027 recruiting cycle on the right foot after landing two of their top targets over the summer. Currently, the Ducks have the No. 9 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, but are looking to add another big piece into the picture.

Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has been one of Oregon's top targets in the cycle and have made signifcant headway in his recruitment. It won't be easy for the Ducks as Texas and Texas A&M are making heavy pushes for the Texas native.

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Jalen Brewster Recruiting Texas Longhorns Texas A&M Aggies Tosh Lupoi Big Ten
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ducks Projected To Land Top Recruit

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals predicted for the Ducks to land the five-star recruit over programs like Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

"Oregon is leading the way for Brewster after a series of visits to Eugene. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, and Tony Tuioti have done a spectacular job meshing with Brewster and his father, a former NFL DL. If a decision were made today, we love where Oregon stands," Spiegelman said.

The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Brewster is one of the most sought-after recruits in 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds 29 offers and is one of the best prospects from the state of Texas.

Landing a recruit as talented as Brewster would go a long way in terms of landing a top recruiting class in the cycle. He's a game-changing player that plays at a premium position and could potentially contribute as a freshman.

Brewster Pursued By In-State Programs

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Jalen Brewster Recruiting Texas Longhorns Texas A&M Aggies Tosh Lupoi Big Ten
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

For the Ducks, one of the biggest challenges in the five-star's recruitment is pulling Brewster out of the state without a fight from the top in-state programs. Texas and Texas A&M will give Oregon all they can handle for Brewster.

If Oregon is able to reel him in, it would be quite the accomplishment. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Texas A&M signed the top defensive line recruit in the state in four-star DJ Sanders.

Oklahoma is also in the mix for Brewster. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine actually favors the Sooners in his recruitment, giving Oklahoma a 43 percent chance of landing the Texas native.


MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on NFL’s AI Push: ‘I’m Not Using ChatGPT' On Sideline

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising College Football Playoff Prediction

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Flip Five-Star Defensive Back Recruit From Texas A&M?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Montana State In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Dakorien Moore's New NIL Deal Puts Him In Elite Company

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Jalen Brewster Recruiting Texas Longhorns Texas A&M Aggies Tosh Lupoi Big Ten
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks' No. 9 recruiting class features only two commitments, but is bound to grow in the coming year.

Five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman leads the way and could be Oregon's crown jewel of their 2027 recruiting class. He is the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett is ranked as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 254 player in the country and will provide solid depth to the Ducks' defensive line class in the cycle.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.