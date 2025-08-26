Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Louisiana Prospect Set to Visit the Tigers
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is set to take multiple unofficial visits this fall with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers making sure to get on the docket.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.
The Louisiana native has quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt in his process along the way.
A 6-foot-3, 265-pound rising-junior with tremendous versatility; it's no secret why the LSU Tigers are heavily involved in Simien's process.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following the most recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
With multiple SEC, Big Ten and ACC schools in the mix, where do the Tigers stand in the pursuit of one of Louisiana's top prospects in the 2027 cycle?
LSU is a heavy contender for the Louisiana four-star as they continue intensifying to turn up the heat for the No. 1 overall prospect in The Boot.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get Simien down to Baton Rouge three times across the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.
Simien will take unofficial visits to LSU three times this fall:
- Sept. 20: LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana
- Oct. 25: LSU vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Nov. 15: LSU Vs. Arkansas
LSU continues pushing the right buttons with the Bayou Bengals now looking to separate from the pack for the Louisiana native with the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M and others intensifying their pursuit.
Louisiana is home to multiple top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kelly and Co. looking to build a wall around the state once again as the program begins shifting focus to next year's class.
