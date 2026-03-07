Nebraska Cornhuskers Making Move for Top-Ranked LSU Football Offensive Target

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has made his way to Lincoln for an unofficial visit with Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, Simien has begun taking a closer look at the contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies making their way to Lake Charles (La.) this offseason for in-person visits.

The No. 3 rated prospect in Louisiana has the LSU Tigers firmly on his radar, but there are other schools to keep tabs on - notably the Texas A&M Aggies and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.

Simien will be in Lincoln (Neb.) this weekend on a multi-day stay with Rhule and the Cornhuskers after arriving on campus on Friday night as his visit gets underway.

Courtesy of Albert Simien on X.

The LSU Tigers remain serious contenders in his process, but it's clear Nebraska and others are swinging for the fences here with a visit now beginning for Nebraska.

Kiffin and the new LSU Tigers coaching staff is taking a closer look into Louisiana's top prospects with Simien at the top of the board on offense.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

