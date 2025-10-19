Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 WR in Louisiana Showing Support for the Tigers
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services,
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in America, has cruised up the rankings following a standout summer stretch where he earned a myriad of scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
It's no secret why the top schools in America, including Ohio State, are rolling out the red carpet for the prized Bayou State star.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
Royal took the field on Friday night in New Orleans for a matchup on the prep scene where he was seen representing the LSU Tigers in a pair of cleats.
Royal has visited Baton Rouge on multiple occasions this fall with the program beginning to pick up steam in his process, but it's set to be a dogfight to land the wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Along with LSU, it's the Ole Miss Rebels and other SEC schools beginning to pick up traction early in his process.
LSU has landed the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana, Peyton Houston, as the first commitment in the 2027 class. Now, it's full steam ahead on surrounding him with talent.
