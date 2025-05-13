Five-Star LSU Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With Oregon Ducks
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this offseason.
Iheanacho, the No. 2 overall recruit in America, has quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
It's become a battle between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
Iheanacho is the top-ranked uncommitted prospect in America with Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, committing to the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The talented Maryland native has now begun locking in on his recruitment process with an altered official visit schedule.
After a recent trip to Baton Rouge, Iheanacho has switched things up in his official visit plans with the Tigers set to receive one of their own.
Brian Kelly and Co. did not have a seat at the table for Iheanacho when it came to official visits with the Maryland Terrapins, Oregon Ducks, Penn State and Alabama Crimson Tide earning trips.
Now, Iheanacho has switched up his recruiting process with the LSU Tigers now replacing Maryland for a visit during the weekend of May 30-June 1, according to 247Sports.
It's a critical visit for the LSU Tigers as they prioritize Iheanacho in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but the program will be fending off multiple powerhouse schools.
That includes Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
Iheanacho has already taken an official visit to Eugene this offseason with Lanning and Co. trending for his services.
Now, On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has logged an expert prediction in favor of the Oregon Ducks winning out for Iheanacho.
Iheanacho has also locked in a commitment date with the blue-chip prospect set to reveal a decision on August 5th.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
LSU will now look to make up ground this summer with an official visit locked in with the No. 2 overall prospect in America.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.