Five-Star LSU Football Target Set to Choose Between Tigers, USC and Texas A&M
DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is set to come off the board on Friday where he will choose between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies.
Feaster, a Top-10 wideout in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will bypass his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 cycle prior to making the move and elevating up a class.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. Now, he's locked in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
Now, it's Decision Day for Feaster where he'll choose between a quartet of programs with the LSU Tigers in contention.
It's the history of success that stands out to Feaster as he navigates his recruiting process with LSU in the mix.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
But two programs are separating from the pack with the USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies making noise down the stretch.
With a decision just hours away, it's Lincoln Riley and the Trojans that are emerging as the favorites for the highly-touted receiver.
On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman have logged predictions in favor of the USC Trojans beating out the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
The coveted Lone Star State prospect will prepare to make a decision at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, July 4 with all eyes on the impressive wideout.
