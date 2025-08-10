Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit Planning Game Day Visit to See LSU Football
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho revealed a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in July after going public with a decision.
Iheanacho, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, selected the Ducks over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers down the stretch.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has surged up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in America battling for his services.
But it's the Oregon Ducks that eventually won out in early July after an official visit to Eugene sealed the deal this offseason.
"I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon," Iheanacho told Rivals.
But that hasn't stopped Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers from keeping a foot on the gas for his services this offseason.
Kelly and Co. had momentum heading into the official visit process with Iheanacho raving about the staff and what the Bayou Bengals can offer.
“I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
Now, the five-star prospect is planning a return trip to Baton Rouge, according to Rivals, where he'll be in town this fall.
According to Rivals, Iheanacho is "planning multiple game-day visits" where Kelly and the LSU Tigers look to be on the docket.
The Penn State Nittany Lions will also look to get Iheanacho back on campus this upcoming season following a productive official visit this offseason.
Despite a current verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks, Iheanacho has raved about the Penn State program.
“Penn State is a school that has been on me from the beginning. The relationships with Coach Trautwein and Coach Poindexter are strong. I have visited them four or five times, I know the coaches really well and it is closer to home," Iheanacho said.
"They really set their athletes up for success and treat them well, so I have always liked Penn State. This time, I want to learn more about the academics because I have not gotten the full breakdown in the past.”
Now, as the 2025 season nears, the coveted offensive tackle will look to take multiple game day visits as he makes his final decision on where he will sign during the Early Signing Period in December.
