Five-Star Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore Reveals Commitment to Oregon Ducks
The No. 1 wide receiver in America, Dakorien Moore, has come off of the board after revealing his commitment to head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Thursday.
Moore announced his decision via social media after selecting the Ducks over LSU, Texas and Ohio State.
The top-ranked wideout in the 2025 cycle decommitted from the LSU Tigers in May and quickly began trending elsewhere after locking in a trio of official visits.
Moore scheduled trips to Ohio State, Oregon and Texas in June to get a better look at each program, but quickly circled back on the Bayou Bengals.
After initially not receiving a visit, LSU made sure to get one more face-to-face meeting with Moore after getting him back in Baton Rouge for an official.
Now, after four visits in June, the dust has settled and he's made his move: Moore has pledged to Oregon.
Once Moore backed off of his pledge to LSU in May, all signs pointed to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns winning out for his services.
Then, the coveted wide receiver took his fair share of visits with the Ducks ultimately surging in his recruitment.
A source familiar with Moore's recruitment viewed Oregon as a team to beat less than 24 hours ago with this one coming down to who could piece together the most impressive NIL package.
We've seen what Texas can do on the NIL front. Whether it be Lamborghinis on official visits or opening up their checkbooks, the Longhorns are a force to be reckoned with in the NIL space.
Now, Oregon has begun taking strides in the right direction when it comes to name, image and likeness with prized prospects beginning to take a better look at Dan Lanning's program.
One of those prized prospects is Moore.
Despite Moore revealing a commitment on Thursday, this recruitment will be one that goes until the Early Signing Period in December.
For now, the Ducks are the pick, but the Longhorns and others will keep their foot on the gas for the sought after wideout who has the chance to be an immediate impact player at the next level.
Here's what the top wideout had to say of his finalists, according to On3 Sports, prior to his official visits:
LSU: “I haven’t seen everything that I need to with LSU. They were kind of behind in the beginning, even though I’ve been down there numerous times and stuff like that. All three of my other schools showed me a lot upfront, and I feel like LSU was behind so I need to see more from them. I’m taking this visit to see that... … I need to see how they develop their players outside of just football, and obviously they have a great program — some of the greats have come from there. But I want to see something outside of that.”
Texas: "It’s always going to be home. It’s close to family, so that’s one major thing it could come down to when I’m thinking about Texas. Obviously they got great NIL, everybody knows that. But I’m looking forward to seeing something else besides that and seeing what they’ve got to show me. They’ve developed players since they pulled them in, and even players that haven’t been so big out of high school."
Oregon: "I love how open I can be when I’m out there. Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at. I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character. And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with Coach Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor and a good person to be around."
Ohio State: "I love how competitive they are. That was the first thing I noticed when I stepped foot on campus. I could just feel the energy when I walked through the facility. Then after watching practice, I saw evervody have the same focus. They all locked in on football and want to win. They’re a big family, and it’s big city out there. Not too rowdy, it’s kind of calm but there’s stuff to do out there. And they have a huge fan base and a lot of support out there."
Moore revealed his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Friday, July 4th with his recruitment continuing to take several twists and turns.
