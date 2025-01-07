Five Takeaways From LSU Football's Impressive December Recruiting Stretch

#LSU’s WR Room in 2025:



Nic Anderson: 6’4, 216

Barion Brown: 6’1, 182

Aaron Anderson: 5’8, 187

Zavion Thomas: 5’10, 195

Chris Hilton: 6’0, 192

Kyle Parker: 5’11, 197

Kylan Billiot: 6’3, 190

Jelani Watkins: 5’9, 163



Retooled and revamped receiving corps for Garrett Nussmeier. pic.twitter.com/M3skkzU836