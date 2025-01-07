Five Takeaways From LSU Football's Impressive December Recruiting Stretch
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff handled business on the recruiting trail in December after securing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class along with a Top-10 2025 Signing Class.
It was a 31-day stretch that had the program navigating a busy four-week run with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, National Signing Day and more alongside Texas Bowl preparation.
One thing was made clear in December: Kelly and Co. have pieced together the proper strategy to shine on the recruiting front.
After signing the No.1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, the program carried its momentum into the portal after adding 14 impactful pieces.
With the 31-day stretch now in the rearview mirror, what are the takeaways?
Five Takeaways: LSU's Impressive Recruiting Run
No. 1: LSU's NIL Structure in Place, Transfer Portal Class Proves It
Kelly and Co. have retooled the roster in Baton Rouge through the high school ranks with multiple signing classes making an impact, but it was key the program added proven veterans through the portal.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
The challenge of adding Transfer Portal players: Price Tag.
Most players enter the free agent market with the chance to earn a significant payday, and the LSU staff knew this, but with a new NIL approach it placed the program in position to be successful.
Kelly offered up $1 million of his own money. An anonymous donor put up $1 million. The wheels began turning in the NIL space and it gave the Tigers a chance to be competitive.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December. “I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
No. 2: New-Look Cornerback Room Takes Shape
The Three Names to Know: DJ Pickett, Mansoor Delane and Ja'Keem Jackson
Pickett... It became monumental signing for Corey Raymond and the LSU defensive staff after holding on down the stretch heading into National Signing Day. Pickett received significant interest, along with NIL packages, from Oregon, Georgia and Miami, among several others. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State provides LSU with an elite-level talent to help rebuild the "DBU" tradition in Baton Rouge.
"DJ Pickett projects being recruited as a corner, and he’s a unique prospect at that position. He’s very tall, north of 6’3 and probably closer to 6’4. He’s long and rangy and has elite length and has high-end athleticism and ball skills to go with that. His wingspan is 6’11 and runs a 10.6 in the 100 meters, so at a traits-based position, he registers as an elite prospect in that regard.
Delane... The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers last Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category. Now, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is Baton Rouge bound to help the Tigers' defensive backfield.
Jackson... Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU. He comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
The trio will join Aidan Anding as the newcomers in the cornerback room for the 2025 season. All four fresh faces will join Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Michael Turner on the roster this offseason.
No. 3: Retooled Receiving Corps for Garrett Nussmeier
It's safe to say Garrett Nussmeier will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in 2025 after the Tigers retooled the wide receiver room. LSU added Oklahoma wideout Nic Anderson alongside Kentucky's Barion Brown.
The Returnees: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas
The Newcomers: Nic Anderson and Barion Brown
Anderson... Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman. In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Brown... Brown went public with a decision to sign with the LSU Tigers last month after a visit to Baton Rouge. Following a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for Brown to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
No. 4: EDGE Talent off the Charts
LSU will lose the edge rushing tandem of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones this offseason after exercising their eligibility, but reinforcements are on the way after adding three newcomers via the portal.
Patrick Payton (Florida State): Payton, the No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, was on a visit to Baton Rouge in December where LSU sealed the deal on his lone trip to town. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
Jack Pyburn (Florida): The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Jimari Butler (Nebraska): He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
No. 5: Search for Safety Help Remains an "Issue"
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge this offseason with the safety room now consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears and Joel Rogers.
Toviano made the move to safety last month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
