LSU Football and Florida State Seminoles Among Top Landing Spots for High-Profile WR

Paducah (Ky.) four-star wide receiver Cam Wade has narrowed his focus to four schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers emerging as contenders for the talented pass-catcher.

Wade checks in as a Top-35 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs extending offers his way across his time on the prep scene in Kentucky.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among several others, with contenders now emerging.

“We didn’t see a wide receiver create more separation than Cam Wade," Rivals wrote after a strong showing at the Under Armour Nashville Camp. "The speedster stacked defensive backs off the line of scrimmage at will with a quick burst and wiggle off the line of scrimmage.

"Wade won the majority of 1-on-1 reps we saw him take. In most cases, the defensive back was completely out of phase early within the route. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder can continue improving his play strength, but the dynamic ability was on display.”

Now, the high-profile wide receiver is down to four schools with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Florida State Seminoles, Maryland Terrapins, and Louisville Cardinals.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star WR Cam Wade is down to LSU, Florida State, Louisville and Maryland‼️



Read: https://t.co/lB2LLhNPPw pic.twitter.com/hjOaus5oNF — Rivals (@Rivals) February 17, 2026

Across his junior campaign in 2025, Wade reeled in 53 receptions and turned them into 821 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He also returned two punts for scores and had a pair of pick-sixes on defense where he has thrived as a two-way weapon on the prep scene for his high school team.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have made their presence felt in his recruitment with a recent visit to see Wade, but LSU and others continue chipping away down the stretch with four schools piquing his interest amid a critical offseason.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will look to continue the program's strong pursuit for the Kentucky native as he gears up for a pivotal stretch in his process with Florida State, Louisville, and Maryland also on his radar.

