Former Five-Star LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Tight End Arrested
Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested in Georgia on allegations of shoplifting and obstruction, according to Chatham County jail records.
The bond for the current redshirt sophomore at Savannah State has been set at $3,500 with the former five-star prospect out of the 2020 Recruiting Cycle once again in headlines.
Following one season in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers, Gilbert made the move to the Georgia Bulldogs prior to a stint with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
After time with the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Gilbert's off-field issues forced him away from football where he was labeled one of the biggest "busts" of all-time.
The five-star Swiss Army Knife of a tight end had the complete package, but after one season with the Tigers, decided to transfer where the wheels fell off in his production.
"While he still has time remaining on his eligibility clock, it would take a significant turnaround for Arik Gilbert to revitalize his college football career. He landed at LSU ahead of the 2020 season as one of the most prized tight ends in recruiting history, delivered a promising start to his career as a true freshman and has hardly seen the field since," 247Sports wrote.
"Gilbert transferred to his home state and suited up for Georgia as a converted wide receiver, but he also missed much of his sophomore year for personal reasons.
"He later joined the Nebraska roster but was promptly arrested and never played for the Huskers. Gilbert is now back in the transfer portal for a third time."
Now, Gilbert once again finds himself in headlines for shoplifting after being arrested the Peach State this weekend.
According to CBS Sports, "The former Gatorade National Player of the Year was arrested in 2023 for alleged burglary of a liquor and vape shop while a member of the Cornhuskers, though a no-contest plea eventually reduced the charges to trespassing and criminal mischief.
"Weeks later, he was arrested again in Lumpkin County, Georgia, in connection with a separate smash-and-grab burglary and on suspicion of obstructing officers."
Gilbert transferred to Savannah State during the spring where he made his fourth stop of his college career. Now, his status remains in jeopardy after another off-field incident.
