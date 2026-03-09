Nebraska Cornhuskers Making Move for Fast-Rising LSU Football Wide Receiver Target

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his process.

Patterson checks in as a Top-25 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals piquing his interest after dishing out a scholarship to the South Carolina native in January.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU one of the latest to make things official.

But contenders are emerging as Patterson carves out a visit schedule for this offseason - headlined by a trio of officials to SEC schools.

The coveted South Carolina prospect will take a multi-day stay to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs from May 15-17 as his first official visit with the Peach State program building momentum of their own this offseason.

From there, an official is now locked in with the LSU Tigers where Patterson will see Kiffin and Co. during the weekend of May 29-31 on a multi-day trip.

He's also set a multi-day stay with the Florida Gators during the weekend of June 11-13 for the opportunity to talk shop with Jon Sumrall and his new-look staff in the Sunshine State.

But it doesn't stop there this offseason.

According to 247Sports, Patterson is also adding unofficial stops to his offseason schedule with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Florida State Seminoles getting in on the action.

The talented, fast-rising offensive weapon continues evaluating contenders with the Cornhuskers and Seminoles looking to make their presence felt - and ultimately land on the official visit docket this offseason.

"YAC monster with a powerful build that gets into the end zone. Can certainly challenge defenses vertically with his track speed, but makes his money in the quick perimeter game as he weaves through traffic and finds daylight," 247Sports wrote of Patterson.

"Ability to pull away from defenders after reeling in the long ball is rare. Might be under 6-foot-1, but plays bigger than the numbers suggest with his jump timing and body positioning. Shows a willingness to block and that same physicality shows up when the ball is in his hands.

"Must expand route tree and learn how to consistently create separation at all three levels, but dominated a lengthy 1-on-1 session at The Opening Miami winter of junior year. Projects as a potential difference-making Z at the Power Four level that can dazzle after the catch with his vision, strength and agility."

