Former LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Reveals Transfer Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage this offseason after signing the No. 1 class in America.
With 18 newcomers via the portal set to be on the Bayou Bengals' 2025 roster, Kelly and Co. have reconstructed the squad in Baton Rouge.
But the program also saw double-digit departures via the free agent market this offseason after players announced their intentions to leave.
Which players announced their intentions of departing Baton Rouge?
The Departures:
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
- Kimo Makaneole: Defensive Lineman
- Dilan Battle: Defensive Lineman
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
Now, a 2024 signee has announced his Transfer Portal destination after signing with a new program this offseason.
Former LSU defensive lineman De'Myrion Johnson will remain in Baton Rouge after signing with the Southern Jaguars for the 2025 season.
The Bayou State native played in zero games last season after signing with the program in December of 2023. He was an early-enrollee and took part in spring camp with LSU earlier this year.
After 11 months with the program, Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home. Now, he's officially with the Southern program.
