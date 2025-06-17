Four-Star LSU Football Target, Top-10 Prospect in Florida Reveals Pledge to SEC Rival
Clearwater (Fla.) four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough revealed a commitment to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday after a rigorous recruitment process.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder out of the Sunshine State has emerged as a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with a myriad of schools dishing out offers his way.
Roseborough was down to five schools prior to revealing a pledge with the LSU Tigers labeled finalists alongside the Florida State Seminoles, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators.
“What sticks out to me mainly about LSU is the culture and how they develop up front," Roseborough said of the Tigers to On3 Sports.
But it's the Texas A&M Aggies that ultimately won out for Roseborough's services after he went public with a decision on Monday.
“What excites me most it’s the future under Coach Elko I think he’s a great head coach and leader for the program,” Roseborough previously told On3 Sports.
The 247 Sports Evaluation: "Active offensive lineman with the build, power and tenacity to make a difference in the run game. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be hovering around 6-foot-3, 285 pounds as he enters his senior year.
"Creates creases for running backs with his displacement skills and can uproot heavy anchors. Gets to his lateral marks on reach blocks and is fluid climbing into space. Will sit in the bucket and erase defenders looking to flatten the corner, but can struggle at times to gain ground quickly enough in pass protection.
"Owns valuable two-way snaps and has spent much of prep career positioned at right tackle in a single-back spread attack. Worth a look at the same spot on Saturdays, but a transition to an interior role might make more sense given how he can swallow up opponents in tight quarters and keep his balance while charging forward.
"Projects at this stage as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff hopeful that should offer some inside-outside versatility when he arrives at the school of his choice."
