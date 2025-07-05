Georgia Bulldogs Could Intensify Pursuit of Recent LSU Football Offensive Line Commit
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Friday after going public with a decision.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida, among several others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
The Magnolia State native was in Baton Rouge for an official visit last month with the Tigers pushing all the right buttons for Cooley with the program surpassing both Ole Miss and Alabama in his process.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman gone public with a commitment to the Bayou Bengals with the program striking once again on the recruiting trail.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
But Cooley received significant interest from another Southeastern Conference foe down the stretch in his process: the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart and Co. extended a scholarship and began intensifying their pursuit once Cooley was locking in a commitment to the LSU Tigers.
Could a late push from the Bulldogs make Cooley's recruitment interesting as the fall nears? Time will tell.
LSU will look to keep the Magnolia State native on board with the Tigers recruiting the border state school with force in the 2026 cycle.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals now hold commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi with Cooley joining Emanuel Tucker as the pair of commits.
Along with the pair of Mississippi offensive linemen on board, LSU holds a pledge from the No. 1 rated wideout in America, Tristen Keys, another native of the state.
