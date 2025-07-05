Georgia Bulldogs Could Intensify Pursuit of Recent LSU Football Offensive Line Commit

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi: Bryson Cooley.



The 6’6, 315-pounder pledges to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals after going public with a decision.



LSU now holds pledges from the No. 1 + No. 2 OL in Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/kQ3JrnlJ0m