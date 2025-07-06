Highly-Touted LSU Football Cornerback Target Commits to Florida State Seminoles

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Chauncey Kennon has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 185 CB from Sarasota, FL chose the Seminoles over Florida, Georgia, & LSU



He’s one of the Top CBs in the 2026 Class 🍢https://t.co/8EHAY4vqXz pic.twitter.com/yiuyPmKdbi