Highly-Touted LSU Football Cornerback Target Commits to Florida State Seminoles
Sarasota (Fla.) Booker five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon has committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Kennon, the No. 2 rated corner in the rising-senior class, had the LSU Tigers among his top contenders alongside Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Florida State.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder out of the Sunshine State has navigated a critical offseason in his process after traveling across America for official visits.
Kennon checked in with the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, this offseason for multi-day stays.
“It’s a dream school. I always wanted to be at Florida State,” Kennon told On3 Sports ahead of his June visit to Tallahassee.
“As y’all know, my sister goes to Florida State, my family grew up liking Florida State, so it’s just always been a dream school.”
It was a strenuous official visit docket with a trio of Sunshine State programs separating themselves from the pack in Florida State, Florida and Miami.
“I feel like all the Florida schools are in the race for first,” Kennon told On3 Sports after his Florida Gators visit.
“That’s how I’m feeling. Coming here, catching a vibe, and feeling everything Florida has to offer is big. It’s making it a hard decision.”
Kennon received multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of Mike Norvell and the Seminoles following the trip last month where he then revealed a decision date.
Now, it's Florida State that has beaten out LSU, Oregon, Florida and Miami, among others for the highly-touted defensive back's commitment.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in America went public with a commitment decision on Sunday with Norvell and Co. securing the lockdown cornerback.
Kennon handled business at a recent Overtime OT7 event where On3 Sports broke down his impressive weekend.
On3 Sports Take: “Kennon turned things up on Day 2 after a relative slow start to the weekend. Kennon was stellar in a best-on-best matchup against Georgia four-star wide receiver commit Vance Spafford on Sunday,” according to On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire.
“Kennon had multiple pass breakups and showed the ability to carry Spafford vertically, an impressive feat given the wideout’s well-known speed. Kennon saved his biggest play for the end of the game, coming down with a pick-six, taking advantage of a miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver.
"The ball skills, functional athleticism, and playmaking ability stood out as the top 50 prospect effectively took over a game with a ton of top prospects.”
