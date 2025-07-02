Highly-Touted LSU Football Linebacker Target Commits to Arkansas Razorbacks
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush has blossomed into one of the top prospects in Alabama following a standout junior campaign.
Bush, the No. 1 rated linebacker in his home-state, has reeled in an impressive offer list with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes extending scholarships.
But the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder ultimately trimmed his list to four schools down the stretch with LSU, Arkansas, Missouri and Cincinnati making the cut.
Bush narrowed his focus to the four programs with the Bayou Bengals separating themselves from the pack following a productive official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The four-star linebacker spent time with Brian Kelly and the LSU defensive staff while soaking in the scenes of campus alongside multiple priority prospects.
From there, the predictions came in with the LSU Tigers emerging as the favorite heading into Wednesday's decision.
But in the new era of college athletics, NIL plays a pivotal role on the recruiting scene.
Heading into Wednesday, LSU had significant buzz, but the Arkansas Razorbacks countered down the stretch with both relationships and NIL giving Sam Pittman's program the edge.
Bush has now revealed a commitment to the SEC rival Arkansas Razorbacks with Pittman and Co. landing one of the top linebackers in the South.
For LSU, the program will go back to the drawing board at the linebacker position with Bush emerging as defensive coordinator Blake Baker's top target.
What will Bush provide a program at the next level?
The 247Sports Scouting Report: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles. Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers.
"Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
