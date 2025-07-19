Highly-Touted LSU Football Wide Receiver Target Brysen Wright Makes Viral Catch
Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star wide receiver Brysen Wright has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle while dominating the camp circuit.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is coming off of a dominant freshman campaign where he led his Mandarin squad after hauling in 31 passes for 646 yards and 8 TD in 11 games.
Wright has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide after just one season on the prep scene.
Now, the youngster is going viral.
The freshman phenom is competing at the NFL Flag Football Championships on ESPN where he snagged one of the most impressive receptions achievable.
He's emerging as a national prospect with the "Who's Who" of college football already in his ear, according to Rivals.
“LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State are schools I like,” Wright told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on March 24. “All of those have communicated with me, they are top programs and I like what I know about them so far.”
“Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them. They have great coaches too and they produce players. LSU is known for producing receivers and putting them in the league, so I definitely have my eyes on that.
“That is what I am looking for. I want to find a program and coaches that will develop me and get me to the league. Getting out to more schools will help me learn about the different programs.”
Take a look at the viral reception:
Now, he's set to blow up even more on the recruiting scene after an unfathomable reception on Saturday.
The Rivals Evaluation: “Wright looked like the top wide receiver on hand in Dallas, coming down with 11 touchdown grabs over the weekend, en route to earning Rivals MVP honors. At 6-foot-3.5 and around 210 pounds, Wright is incredibly physically advanced for a 14-year-old. He has outstanding movement skills and burst at his size, showing the ability to separate off the line and pull away on vertical routes,” Rivals' Charles Power wrote.
“Wright was a monster at the catch point all weekend, regularly dunking on defensive backs in jump ball situations. The strong off-season builds on a breakout freshman campaign that saw Wright finish as the leading wide receiver for Mandarin High while playing alongside Texas signee Jaime Ffrench.
"It’s incredibly early in the 2028 cycle, but Wright looks like an early national prospect if what we’ve seen to this point is any indication.”
