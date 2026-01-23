Jordan Seaton Sweepstakes Hold 'Uncertainty' as LSU Football, Oregon, Miami Pursue

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers aren't done yet in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program eyeing another addition along the offensive line this month.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton revealed intentions of entering the free agent market in January where he's quickly emerged as the No. 1 available player in the market.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is navigating a rigorous recruitment process with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes presumably fighting for his services as the clock ticks on a decision.

Kiffin and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning both went above and beyond in a last-ditch effort on Tuesday evening after both prominent head coaches flew over to Atlanta to meet with Seaton - with both head coaches putting it all on the line.

"LSU being able to extend that visit - getting the Oregon visit canceled - pieces were starting to come together... I'm kind of under the presumption that any moment we'll find out what Jordan Seaton does," Rivals' Shea Dixon said this week.

"I still lean LSU, but this is one that's bringing a high price tag - obviously he's the most coveted guy still out there - and the final domino to drop in the top-five."

Oregon remains firmly in the race despite not landing an official visit during Seaton's pricess after he took multi-day stays to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and LSU Tigers as the final stop.

With the Ducks not landing a visit, Lanning brought the visit to him where he flew coast-to-coast from Eugene to Atlanta to see Seaton in-person.

Now, the battle is heating up with the No. 1 available transfer seeing the clock tick until he needs to make a decision as enrollment deadlines inch closer.

As Jordan Seaton nears commitment, uncertainty surrounds recruitment



Seaton will command top dollar in the market with 247Sports' Cooper Petagna providing his thoughts.

247Sports' Cooper Petagna Weighs In:

“Seaton is the highest-ranked non-quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal,” Petagna said. “Seaton appeared in nine games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2025 allowing seven pressures and two sacks across 328 snaps in pass-protection.

"He’s expected to command north of $3 million in the portal.”

Now, all eyes are on Seaton as he prepares to make a life-altering decision between presumably the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes.

