Jordan Seaton Sweepstakes Take a Turn Amid LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Miami Battle

The Jordan Seaton sweepstakes have reached new heights as the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes enter a three-team battle for the No. 1 available transfer in the portal.

Seaton, a Colorado Buffaloes transfer that checks in as the top-ranked offensive lineman in the market, has taken visits to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes with the trio of schools in the race.

But there is a fourth school to monitor for the 6-foot-5, 330-pound talent as he navigates his recruitment process - Oregon.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks may not have landed an official visit from Seaton due to the academic calendar causing challenges, but the program in Eugene is certainly in the race, according to CBS Sports.

While Oregon isn’t out of contention, he’s no longer expected to visit the Ducks. LSU appears to have some momentum with him at the moment. Miami among the others in the mix," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.

LSU has emerged as serious threats in the Seaton sweepstakes after bringing in the No. 1 available transfer in the market on Sunday to begin a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.

An update on Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton:



While Oregon isn’t out of contention, he’s no longer expected to visit the Ducks, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



LSU appears to have some momentum with him at the moment. Miami among the others in the mix. pic.twitter.com/38SbPsxn13 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2026

Along with LSU building momentum for the elite offensive lineman, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers received a prediction from On3 Sports' Shea Dixon in favor of landing his commitment.

BREAKING: On3’s @Sheadixon has logged an expert prediction for 𝐋𝐒𝐔 to land elite OT Jordan Seaton from Colorado.



#5 Overall Player - #1 OT in the Portal

Former 5-Star HS player out of IMG



🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/nGXvcvi0wO — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 20, 2026

LSU currently holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 35 signees in the haul to this point - headlined by Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the market, and four Top-50 wide receivers.

It's a star-studded class for Kiffin and Co. with the program looking to land the "missing piece" to a championship caliber roster in Baton Rouge.

Seaton, who would instantly arrive in Baton Rouge as the starting left tackle, has received the red carpet treatment from LSU with the program understanding the importance of his pledge.

Now, as the three-team battle between LSU, Miami, and Oregon intensifies, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals looking to get over the finish line and sign Seaton as his recruitment winds down.

