Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Lands Commitment from Five-Star Prospect Grace Knox
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff have struck gold once again on the recruiting trail after adding a commitment from the No. 6 prospect in America, Grace Knox.
The five-star forward out of California joins the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the country headlined by ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines.
For Knox, she is now the fourth five-star to reveal a pledge to the program with Mulkey and Co. scorching hot on the recruiting trail.
Knox chose LSU over Texas, Tennessee and USC after taking official visits to all four of the programs over the last two months.
LSU has kept its foot on the gas here for Knox's services. The staff has flown out to California to visit with her in-person multiple times while bringing her to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay as well.
The communication never wavered with the Tigers ultimately sealing the deal for the electric 6-foot-2 forward from the West Coast.
“It’s been good. It’s been energetic [with LSU],” Knox told On3’s Talia Goodman in August. “You can tell their coaching staff is kind of what everyone thinks, in a good way. They have energy with them. They bring what you see in their players. It makes sense. It’s been a good recruitment with them. They’ve been just as consistent as everybody else. I mainly talk to Coach Gary Redus and Kim Mulkey. I’m excited to feel the energy that they give off because from what I’ve seen, it’s the biggest thing.”
Knox is fresh off of a junior campaign at Etiwanda High where she averaged 17.2 points per game to go along with 11.9 rebounds for her squad.
“I want to be as versatile as possible,” Knox told On3 Sports. “Being a more automatic score on offense and being more than just a rebounder. I want to expand my game as much as possible, whether it’s from the 3-point line or mid-range.
“I’d say I’m athletic. I always have energy on the court and give it my all. I’d call myself a rebounder and versatile, outgoing on the court and I’d say I have a lot of passion.”
Now, she joins the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America with four 5-star prospects pledged to the program as it stands with ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines all in the mix.
