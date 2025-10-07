Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set to Host Five-Star Prospect for Official Visit
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star prospect Lola Lampley will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on a multi-day with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
Lampley, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Kansas Jayhawks, among several others, across her prep career.
The 6-foot-2 power forward was originally down to five schools in the spring with the Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs and North Carolina State Wolfpack making the cut.
But after extending an offer to Lampley in May, the LSU Tigers jumped firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Lampley impressed on the travel ball circuit this past offseason with the LSU coaching staff checking in on multiple occasions for the highly-touted recruit.
“Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood,” 247Sports' Brandon Clay wrote. “She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months. Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique.”
LSU is pushing all the right buttons in this one as she navigates her process, but other programs remain heavy-hitters with the South Carolina Gamecocks set to host Lampley during the weekend of Oct. 16 followed by a trip to Knoxville to see the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 30.
She's the No. 15 overall prospect in America and the No. 5 rated power forward in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as she begins evaluating the contenders in her process this year.
The LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch with Mulkey and Co. bringing in a slew of priority prospects for visits to Baton Rouge.
Now, this weekend presents an opportunity for the Tigers to make an impression on a priority target set to be in town on a multi-day stay.
