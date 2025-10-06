Knox Kiffin, Son of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, Set to Visit LSU Football in Week 7
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, will make his way down to Tiger Stadium to soak in the scenes of a night game in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder is early in his recruiting process, but with offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Georgia State Panthers, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, among others, he continues his rise in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
SMU became the first school to extend an offer to Kiffin last May with additional scholarships rolling in for the Magnolia State signal-caller shortly after.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers looking to make an impression on Kiffin early in his process, despite an offer not in-hand, as the coaching staff gets him to town.
The youngster spent his freshman campaign in Palos Verdes (Calif.) in 2024 prior to making the move to join his father in Mississippi and enrolling in Oxford High.
Kiffin has taken the field in one game this season where he completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 109 yards, while rushing three times for a touchdown.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Brian Kelly's Take: Grow From Week 5 Loss
"There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with Kiffin and other notable names expected in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
