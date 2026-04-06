Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Surging for Elite Notre Dame Fighting Irish Target
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Downington (Penn.) four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging following a recent visit to Baton Rouge.
Sesay checks in as a Top-50 rated prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is a top-five EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans, among several others, extending offers his way.
Evaluators are salivating at the potential Sesay attains as he contnues filling out his strong frame ahead of his senior campaign in Pennsylvania.
"Long and fluid edge defender that has a chance to be a havoc-creator for a College Football Playoff contender with his gap-closing burst and pursuit range. Stands tall at 6-foot-5 and should eventually carry 235 pounds or more with his larger features. Shoots out of both a two and three-point stance with little wasted motion as he builds speed and cuts down escape paths for both quarterbacks and running backs," 247Sports wrote.
Now, contenders are emerging with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers building serious momentum following an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend.
The LSU staff - spearheaded by defensive line coach Sterling Lucas - brought in Sesay for a quick trip to town where Sesay and his family had the chance to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium while LSU practiced for Spring Camp on Saturday.
As his process heats up, it's the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles that are emerging as legit contenders in Sesay's recruitment.
But LSU made up serious ground this past weekend following a strong trip to the Bayou State as he continues evaluating schools this offseason.
Now, with Kiffin, Lucas, and the LSU Tigers staff piquing Sesay's interest, all eyes are on the No. 5 rated EDGE in America as he locks in an official visit schedule for the summer.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20