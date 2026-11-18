LSU coach Lane Kiffin says the Tigers’ problems this season trace back to his predecessor's recruiting.

Kiffin spoke on Sunday with the media on a teleconference after LSU's College Football Playoff hopes ended with the 22-21 loss to Texas. He shared a lot of thoughts about LSU's struggles this season.

“I say, ‘Guess what? If they did a better job, we wouldn’t be here,’” Kiffin said.

The loss dropped LSU to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC in Kiffin’s first season. It came a week after a disappointing 31-13 home defeat to Alabama.

Arch Manning’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown in the final six seconds decided the game.

Kiffin said that kind of finish exposes a roster that is talented at the top but thin beneath it.

Depth Is the Issue

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin said LSU has top-end talent but needs more than one recruiting class to build depth.

“You may have premier players, which is what we have,” Kiffin said. “In order to build (depth), you need a couple classes … so it takes a little bit of time to do that. But again, you still should win these games.”

“The frustration is we should still be winning these games,” Kiffin said. “Then as we get the deeper rosters, then hopefully instead of these games being right down to the wire, you win them by two scores.”

Kiffin said the depth issues have led the defense to rotate less than he would like.

It Was Over From the Warmpus

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin said the difference in speed and length between LSU’s “middle to bottom” part of the roster and Texas’ was obvious before kickoff. He passed that observation along to his coaches before the game.

He recalled telling them to win anyway and fix the roster afterward.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Hey, we got to coach really good today, win this game,” Kiffin said, “and then let’s go fix the middle bottom of the roster, so they look like that one I just saw warm up.”

Kiffin was careful to say the comparison was not a knock on his players.

“I’m not being critical of players," Kiffin said. 'I just watch our warmups,”

“You’ll see a very big difference between what our backups look like and the teams we played the last two weeks," Kiffin said.

The Future of Recruiting

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin with Terrance Smith | Terrance Smith (@21T_Smith) on

Kiffin said he hurts for fans and seniors but is confident in his plan for the future.

“There’s not one second (of doubt) about the plan for the future not working,” Kiffin said.

“I can’t comment on what a recruit that was just in here said,” Kiffin said. “But no, I’m not worried about that at all.”

Kiffin was referring to losing out on key recruits who sat in Tiger Stadium during LSU's losses to Alabama and Texas.

Kiffin said that's not a problem because recruits see a team on the verge of something bigger.

“They see the environment, they see the intensity, they see the stadium,” Kiffin said. “And they see how close the team is to being great, that you’re playing top-10 teams, and you’re ahead of both of them in the second half.”

“I don’t think I’m saying a secret, truth be told, of not really good recruiting,” Kiffin said of the Kelly era.

But he tied this all back to his original point, making sure he cleared the air around his sentiments.

“I’m not throwing a shot,” he said. “I’m seeing not really good recruiting that got here and developed, or you wouldn’t be in this situation or we wouldn’t be here, too.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.