Lane Kiffin Going 'All-In' To Land Top Transfer Quarterback, Talented Big 12 Prospect

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are currently hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on a visit to Baton Rouge as the program intensifies its pursuit for the Sun Devils signal-caller.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 Sports, where Kiffin and Co. are rolling out the red carpet in order to land his services.

He's fresh off of a multi-day stay in Lexington where he visited with Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats where the LSU Tigers now prepare to give their pitch to the top-ranked transfer across the next day and a half.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

The Arizona State signal-caller rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham in Leavitt's breakout year.

Now, with the talented quarterback now in Baton Rouge, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are willing to do what it takes to land his services, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

"The interesting thing is yesterday we were expecting Sam Leavitt to arrive at Texas Tech - we thought the Red Raiders were going to go all in on Leavitt if they couldn't get Brendan Sorsby... but Sam Leavitt never arrived at Texas Tech coming off of that Kentucky visit," Nakos said.

"He's now expected at LSU and what we're hearing is that the Tigers are in pole position to try and close out this recruitment where they've made clear that they are willing to spend what is necessary to get a quarterback of Sam Leavitt's caliber.

"There's a belief that Sam Leavitt is the most experienced, and top available quarterback - and LSU and Lane Kiffin are going to do whatever it takes to get him to land in Baton Rouge."

Now, as LSU continues its portal push for Leavitt and other elite transfers, the program is currently sitting with a handful of signees where multiple targets are currently in Baton Rouge on official visits.

Leavitt remains the top priority with the LSU Tigers eyeing a franchise signal-caller for the 2026 season in the Bayou State.

