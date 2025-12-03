Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Officially Sign No. 1 DL in America, Five-Star Prospect

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson has officially submitted his paperwork to the LSU Tigers and has signed with Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

Then, following a strong senior season in the Bayou State, Anderson earned the attention of evaluators across the country.

The LSU signee has now been elevated to five-star status, according to Rivals, where he comes in as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

News: The No. 1 defensive lineman in America has officially signed with #LSU: Richard Anderson.



The Louisiana 5-star, and elite LSU pledge, has made things official with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period.



Lane Kiffin and Co. secure the prized Bayou State product. pic.twitter.com/cyCWQmBh53 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 3, 2025

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday where Anderson's signature was in doubt amid changes to the coaching staff in Baton Rouge, but a late-night conversation between his agent and LSU staffers quickly changed the tone, multiple sources told LSU Tigers On SI.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram [via: @joshkrajcer].

Now, the coveted Louisiana native has made things official with the LSU Tigers after submitting his paperwork on Wednesday.

Anderson and his teammate, Aiden Hall, as the pair of signees from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr where Hall comes in as a four-star safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: