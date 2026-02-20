LSU Football Eyeing Major Recruiting Win Amid Pursuit of Fast-Rising Wide Receiver

Pflugerville (Tex.) Weiss four-star wide receiver Tre Moore has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff in Baton Rouge intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Moore checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment with multiple multi-day stays now set for this summer.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, contenders are emerging with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals among the teams to watch with the coaching staff prioritizing the Lone Star State pass-catcher.

Moore wrapped up breakout sophomore campaign in 2024 where he reeled in 38 receptions for 562 yards and 6 TDs on 14.0 yards per catch in 11 games.

Fast forward to his junior season and he leveled up his game with college coaches keeping tabs on the Texas native with offers galore rolling in.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are now set to have Moore in Baton Rouge this offseason with an unofficial visit set for April 1 where he will enjoy a multi-day trip to the Bayou State.

Along with an official visit set with the LSU program, Moore will take official visits to Texas A&M (March 31), Miami (April 9), Texas (April 14), and Washington (April 22), according to Rivals.

Elite 4-star WR Tre Moore has five spring visits locked in and five more official visits set before pushing forward with his college commitment



A source familiar with Moore's recruitment has also indicated that LSU will receive an official visit from the Lone Star State wideout in April as the Tigers look to make a splash in his recruitment.

It's a massive development for one of the fastest-rising pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Class with a pair of visits now locked in for the offseason.

Now, all eyes are on Moore's recruitment with multiple premier programs battling for his commitment as the LSU Tigers look to make a splash in the coming weeks as Moore heads to the Bayou State for two visits.

