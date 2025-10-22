LSU Football a 'Contender' for Elite Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks Safety Target
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker made his way to Baton Rouge earlier this month for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program pushing the right buttons.
Baker, a Top-50 prospect in California, has garnered significant interest on the recruiting scene with programs from coast-to-coast reaching out to the talented defensive back.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others.
But Kelly and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix with a scholarship on the table as they intensify their pursuit for the West Coast defensive back.
According to 247Sports, LSU is emerging as a contender in Baker's process following the unofficial visit to Baton Rouge in October, but other schools are in the race.
The Michigan Wolverines are generating buzz with Baker calling the program his "dream school" this offseason.
"Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that that was also a special moment I had with my dad," Baker said.
"Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”
The Oregon Ducks are also emerging as a school to watch for the West Coast prospect with Dan Lanning intensifying his pursuit.
"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood).
"I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”
But Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program to watch in Baker's process as the Southeastern Conference school begins turning up the heat.
The highly-touted defensive back continues cruising up the rankings across his junior campaign with LSU and others firmly in the race.
