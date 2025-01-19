LSU Football a Top Program in Pursuit of the No. 1 Wide Receiver in America
Desoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has quickly cemented his status as a blue-chip prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class.
Feaster, the No. 1 wideout in America, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign where he put the country on notice after hauling in a myriad of offers.
LSU, Oregon, USC and Texas, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in on offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has been to LSU multiple times during his recruiting process with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton taking a hands-on approach in his recruitment.
“I like the offensive scheme and coach Hankton. I love coach Hankton. The type of receiver that he produces is the type of receiver that I believe I am," Feaster told On3 in April. "He was at Georgia when George Pickens was there and George Pickens loved to block. I feel like that’s the type of receiver I am. I love to block. I’m not scared to be physical and I feel like I’m a deep threat. That’s one thing that coach Hankton is big on, deep threat receivers. That’s one reason why LSU is really high for me.”
The NFL lineage of the LSU Tigers has Feaster intrigued about the development the program can provide him.
Former LSU stars Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. shined in their rookie campaigns with their organizations during the 2024-25 season, further cementing the program in Baton Rouge as "WRU".
It's what has Feaster high on the program in the Bayou State.
Thomas Jr. was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the chance to make an instant impact during his rookie campaign.
Now, after wrapping up his first season in the National Football League, Thomas has done just that after rewriting the record books for his club.
Thomas joined NFL legend Randy Moss as the rookie receivers with the most games with 60 yards and a touchdown in NFL history.
“Randy Moss is a heck of a receiver and Brian just keeps impressing each week,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in December. “The way he works, the way he handles himself. For a young kid, it’s very impressive.”
Thomas has already cemented his status as the greatest rookie wide receiver in Jaguars franchise history. He stands alone as the only rookie to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the organization's history.
“It's a great accomplishment just to be in the same conversation as Randy Moss,” Thomas said in December. “[Moss] is one of the all-time greats. So, just to be in the same conversation, I'm just grateful and thankful."
Thomas is wrapped up his rookie campaign with 87 receptions for 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdowns rank him Top-10 in the NFL among wide receivers.
But Thomas wasn't the only LSU rookie wideout who took the league by storm in 2024.
LSU great Malik Nabers has showcased his talents this season after navigating a challenging year with the New York Giants.
Heading into the season, it was always going to be a difficult task, but Nabers has lived up to the hype despite a weak Giants offense.
He's logged 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on the season despite missing multiple games with a concussion. Nabers broke the New York Giants' franchise rookie record for receptions after reeling in catch No. 97 this season.
There is intrigue when it comes to Feaster at the next level. The No. 1 wideout in America will have a number of programs in his ear, but the LSU Tigers are standing out early for the coveted wide receiver.
LSU recently offered another standout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle: KJ Green
The Buzz on Green:
Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green is quickly becoming one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with elite programs expressing interest.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound rising junior is reaching "coveted" status as the No. 4 defensive end in America and a Top-15 overall recruit in his class.
Now, after a standout sophomore campaign, the top schools in the country have Green on their radar.
It's early in his process, but Green has Southeastern Conference schools in his ear after adding offers from Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma towards the end of 2024.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending a scholarship offer to the Peach State native last week.
Green is a fast-riser in the 2027 class with Brian Kelly's program now quickly entering the fold as the latest premier team to get in on the action.
A Georgia native, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will certainly be in his ear during his recruiting process, but it'll be a long line of potential suitors in the mix before it's all said and done.
