LSU Football and Arkansas Razorbacks Emerge as Potential Landing Spots for Dynamic WR

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley continues identifying contenders in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling at the top.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana where he has quickly ascended into a a Top-100 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

But it isn't stopping other programs from piquing his interest this offseason.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin and Co. making sure to prioritize the talented pass-catcher out of The Boot.

Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans (La.) last month for a face-to-face visit with Whitley as the two continue developing a relationship amid staff changes in Baton Rouge.

Fast forward just days later and Whitley made his way to Baton Rouge on an unofficial visit at LSU with Kiffin and Co. once again making an impact.

Now, an unofficial and official visit schedule has been locked in with Whitley set to check-in with these programs this offseason, according to Rivals:

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 28

- Arkansas Razorbacks: April 25

- Ole Miss Rebels: May 29 (official visit)

- Tennessee Volunteers: June 12 (official visit)

- LSU Tigers: June 19-21 (official visit)

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

The Tennessee Volunteers have piqued Whitley's interest after a visit to Knoxville last offseason.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Now, all eyes are on Whitley in what has emerged as a pivotal stretch for the Louisiana wideout with the LSU Tigers looking to seal the deal this summer.

