LSU Football and Nebraska Cornhuskers Enter Major Battle for Nation's No. 1 Tight End

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his focus to two schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the elite Bayou State pass-catcher.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in America with programs galore fighting for his commitment, but it's the Bayou Bengals that have surged to the top in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but contenders are quickly emerging.

Fast forward to Tuesday and the top-ranked prospect locked in the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers as the final two schools in contention as his recruitment winds down.

Evaluators are salivating at the coveted tight end with "long-term pro potential" as he gears up to make a commitment decision in the coming months.

"Super-sized tight end with uncommon frame-and-athleticism combination. Matchup nightmare in the passing game with ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level. Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control. Owns extensive experience at receiver, in-line tight end, and H. Convicted blocker with immense potential," 247Sports wrote.

"Legitimate high-major hoops prospect. Excellent second-jump athleticism on the basketball floor that aids ball-winning ability in pads. One of the elite pass-catching threats in the 2027 class. Projects as an eventual college impact player with significant long-term pro potential."

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to LSU and Nebraska‼️



Rivals’ @samspiegs has the latest as his decision nears…



Intel: https://t.co/Kb3qPvi6i1 pic.twitter.com/qM4RGtAeOp — Rivals (@Rivals) April 14, 2026

The LSU Tigers will host Hudson on an official visit this summer with Kiffin and Co. firmly in the race for the dynamic player out of the Bayou State.

LSU head basketball coach Will Wade recently extended an offer to Hudson on the hardwood where he has intentions of being a dual-sport athlete at the next level with the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge making the scholarship official.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes are on Hudson with the LSU Tigers entering a recruiting battle with Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the elite prospect.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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