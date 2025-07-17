LSU Football and Texas A&M Aggies in the Mix for No. 1 Linebacker in Louisiana
Baton Rouge (La.) four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett remains one of the top prospects in the nation still on the market in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Garrett, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, has received offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools across his time on the prep scene.
Last summer, the 6-foot, 195-pounder revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers over Brian Kelly and LSU as his process ramped up.
Now, Garrett is back on the market after backing off of a pledge to the Auburn program last month.
As his process heats back up once again, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are four SEC programs in the mix, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
For the Bayou Bengals, defensive coordinator Blake Baker is in search of a linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following the news of coveted target JJ Bush pledging to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Bush, one of the top linebackers in America, was down to the LSU Tigers and Arkansas program with Sam Pittman's program ultimately getting over the finish line with a verbal commitment.
During a critical stretch in his recruitment over the summer, the Alabama native locked in four official visits with the LSU Tigers getting Bush back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush also checked in with Missouri, Cincinnati and Arkansas during his official visit stretch with all four schools getting the highly-touted linebacker in for impactful trips.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the Arkansas Razorbacks winning out down the stretch.
With Bush, the top linebacker target for the LSU Tigers, committing to the Razorbacks, it appears the program is pivoting to Garrett as a new player to watch.
Garrett recently made the move from Theodore (Ala.) to Baton Rouge (La.) where he's set to suit up for Central High right down the road from LSU's campus.
There are multiple potential suitors in the mix for the No. 1 linebacker in Louisiana as LSU looks to get back in the race for Garrett's services.
