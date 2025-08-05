LSU Football and USC Trojans Emerging as Early Contenders for Nation's Top EDGE
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall is in the midst of a critical offseason after making the move to depart Louisiana for the Sunshine State.
Forstall, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, elected to depart New Orleans (La.) and make the move to Bradenton (Fla.) for an opportunity to suit up for IMG Academy.
The five-star Louisiana native shined for his Jesuit Blue Jays squad during the 2024 season where he had nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks.
Now, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, extending offers.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in Louisiana while in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
But he's ready for a new challenge with an opportunity to play for national powerhouse IMG Academy set for the 2025 season.
Forstall made the move to further develop his game, but is also in the midst of a critical stretch in his recruitment process.
The five-star prospect has earned offers from the "Who's Who" of college football, but two programs are emerging as the early contenders: LSU and USC.
Which schools are standing out to Forstall as he works through the early parts of his recruiting process?
“USC is one of them,” he said while wearing USC Trojans gloves in a recent interview. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”
Forstall took a trip to the West Coast this offseason to check in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
LSU and USC are emerging as early contenders in his process, but it remains early as Forstall continues gaining national attention.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen.
"Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
"Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."
