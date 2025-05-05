LSU Football Battling Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans for Top-Five WR in America
DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple powerhouse programs battling for his services.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 Recruiting Cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Now, Feaster has trimmed his list to four schools while revealing a commitment date for the summer.
The talented pass-catcher is down to the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.
He will commit to the program of his choosing on July 4, according to On3 Sports.
LSU and USC have Feaster's attention due to their rich history of talented NFL prospects, he shared in an interview with On3 Sports this spring.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
As it currently stands, the LSU Tigers hold the predictions in favor of landing Feaster, but the Texas A&M Aggies are beginning to make up ground, according to multiple reports.
Feaster, one of the top wideouts in America, remains a sought-after target on the recruiting scene with official visit season set to get underway.
He will be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay during the weekend of June 20-22 to check in with the Tigers once again.
LSU will host Feaster alongside multiple priority targets and commitments for official visits during a critical weekend in the Bayou State beginning on June 20.
