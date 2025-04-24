LSU Football 'Battling at the Top' for Coveted Top-Five Quarterback in America
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley remains one of thee most coveted uncommitted signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Lone Star State prospect, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive stretch with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press for his services.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, a trio of programs are "battling at the top" in his recruitment with official visit season set to get underway for high school prospects.
Bentley was back in Baton Rouge in March where he is feeling like a priority by the Tigers with the program turning up the heat for the fast-rising signal-caller.
Following the visit to LSU and other contenders this spring, Bentley has locked in three official visits.
- Georgia Bulldogs: June 6-8
- Oklahoma Sooners: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get the final visit of Bentley's process with the program set to bring in a myriad of priority targets to campus for that weekend.
Bentley will be joined by Lamar Brown (No. 1 IOL), Blaine Bradford (No. 1 SAF) and Tristen Keys (No. 1 WR), among several others for the multi-day trip to Baton Rouge.
