LSU Football Battling Colorado Buffaloes and Notre Dame Irish for Top Tight End
South Elgin (Ill.) three-star tight end Gavin Mueller remains a sought-after prospect on the recruiting scene as he nears a decision date this month.
Mueller, the No. 10 overall prospect in Illinois, has cruised up the rankings during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse schools dishing out offers.
The 6-foot-6, 231-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of LSU, Colorado, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Florida, among several others.
Now, Mueller has locked in his four finalists with a commitment date set in stone.
The prized prospect will choose between the LSU Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Colorado Buffaloes.
Mueller will announce a commitment decision on May 14.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals dished out an offer to Mueller in March and quickly got on his radar once a scholarship was in hand.
Tight ends coach Alex Atkins has hit the ground running in his recruitment process with Mueller speaking highly of the key assistant.
“He explains things very well not like a normal coach. He’s more articulate,” Mueller said of Atkins when speaking with The Bengal Tiger earlier this month. “They’re definitely high on the list,” he added.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain a finalist for his services, but will not host Mueller for an official visit.
“I have an accelerated commitment day in mid-May, and they are not doing any official visits in early May or April. So, we’ll see what happens,” Mueller told Blue and Gold about ND’s chances earlier this month.
“It’s definitely a great school, great football team, and all that. So if the pieces fall into place, it could definitely work out.”
There's a connection for the Wisconsin Badgers in the race for Mueller. His uncle suited for the Badgers back in his playing days.
Will the connection to play to Wisconsin's advantage? Can the LSU Tigers battle down the stretch to reel in his commitment?
He'll be in Boulder this weekend prior his May 14 decision with the program set to roll out the red carpet for the talented prospect.
Now, it's a battle between Colorado, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and LSU with a decision less than two weeks out as Mueller continues mulling over his options.
