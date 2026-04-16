LSU Football Eyeing Flip of Nation's No. 3 Wide Receiver, Elite Texas Tech Commit

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

In what will be a massive recruiting weekend for the program, Easter Jr. headlines a strong group of pass-catchers set to be in town with the LSU coaching staff pushing to flip the elite Texas Tech commit.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has reeled in offers galore as of late with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, Vanderbilt Commodores, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, tossing out scholarships.

But it's Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech coaching staff that hold the verbal commitment after he went public with a decision last fall.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. last month on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

New: LSU has locked in official visits with multiple wide receivers this weekend.



That includes @Rivals 300 prospects committed elsewhere..



From Texas Tech commit Benny Easter Jr. to Miami commit Ah'Mari Stevens, LSU's Visitor List is growing.



Scoop:➡️ https://t.co/VKmIgHKtil pic.twitter.com/UXFVpTWcce — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) April 15, 2026

The dynamic pass-catcher will now continue evaluating options this offseason with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers piquing his interest with an official visit now on the docket.

Easter Jr. has blossomed into one of the top wideouts in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge keeping tabs on the Lone Star State prospect that has evaluators salivating at his potential.

"Benny Easter (No. 22) makes a move in the wide receiver position rankings on the heels of a very productive season, catching 89 passes for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior at Humble (Texas) Summer Creek," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is one of the more physically-developed top wide receiver prospects at around 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He’s a high volume target who shows strong hands and the ability to finish through contact at the catch point and pick up yards after the catch."

Now, with a massive weekend in The Boot, the LSU Tigers will look to roll out the red carpet for double-digit official visitors - including Easter Jr.

More LSU News:

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