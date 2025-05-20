LSU Football Battling USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide for No. 1 Louisiana Prospect
New Orleans (La.) Jesuit High School edge rusher Zyron Forstall continues his meteoric rise up the rankings this offseason as he quickly becomes one of the top prospects in America.
Forstall, the No. 3 overall rated recruit in the 2027 cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign in the Bayou State for the Blue Jays.
Now, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, extending offers.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in the state in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
Now, his recruiting process is ramping up with the Bayou Bengals entering the mix in a big way after extending a scholarship earlier this year.
Forstall has become a versatile weapon on the inside where he's been used in a myriad of ways heading into his junior campaign.
“Fun, you know, playing multiple positions, being able to move around, have that freedom,” Forstall said. “It’s fun... you know, it’s free. It makes me feel like I’m able to fully give to the entire team what I can give.”
Which schools are standing out to Forstall as he works through the early parts of his recruiting process?
“USC is one of them,” he said while wearing USC Trojans gloves. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen.
"Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
"Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."
