LSU Football Building Momentum for Multiple Five-Star Targets Amid Lane Kiffin's Push

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal weekend on the recruiting trail with multiple five-star prospects set to make their way over to Baton Rouge for visits.

In what will be the first major official visit weekend of the Kiffin era, the program will bring in double-digit players on multi-day stays as the coaching staff gears up for an opportunity to roll out the red carpet.

LSU is working through Spring Camp in Baton Rouge where visitors will have an opportunity to be on sight for practice this weekend as Kiffin and Co. continue creating a new culture.

"When I say there's a lot of work to do, that's not talking about years, that's not buying time, none of that," Kiffin said.

"It's just saying there's a lot of work to do when you come into a program and you've got to change a lot of things when you take over. Not just offensively, but the whole culture of a program takes some time."

Now, with the first major weekend of official visitors set to be on campus, which targets can LSU fans expect to have in The Boot?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Notable Visitors: April 17-19 Edition

*Note: LSU Tigers On SI will have a full Visitors List on Friday.*

No. 1: OT Kennedy Brown

Houston (Tex.) Kingwood five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on a multi-day stay as the coaching staff rolls out the red carpet.

Brown checks in as a Top-5 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. eyeing the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State.

No. 2: IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien will be another priority target back in town this weekend as he prepares for his official visit.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, LSU will look to build momentum in his recruitment with a visit on deck.

Courtesy ofJoshua Dobson's Instagram.

No. 3: CB Joshua Dobson (Unofficial Visit)

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for another unofficial visit to town.

The No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has already been in town once this offseason on a visit where he will once again check-in with the program.

Dobson also has an official visit with the LSU Tigers set for this summer with sources indicating that the program has built significant momentum in this one.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.