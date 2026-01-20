LSU Football Building Momentum for No. 1 Available Transfer Portal OT Jordan Seaton

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the program hosting the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton made his way to Baton Rouge.

Seaton checks in as the top-ranked offensive lineman in the free agent market with the LSU Tigers getting a crack at the Colorado transfer after his visits to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is coming off of a strong two-year stint in Boulder where he started in all 13 games in as a true freshman in 2024 - earning Freshman All-America honors across an impressive debut under Deion Sanders and Co. in Boulder.

The former five-star prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps - according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

After a near flawless start to his career where didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games, Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign - boasting a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, according PFF.

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

Now, he's eyeing a change of scenery in his third year of college ball with the LSU Tigers emerging as serious threats in his process.

Seaton visited Starkville late last week followed by a trip to South Beach with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes as the first two trips on the docket, but Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals made sure to get a crack at the top-ranked remaining transfer.

After arriving in Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon, LSU has had all hands on deck with Seaton in town.

From dinners at Stab's Prime and other top restaurants in the city to Kiffin rolling out the red carpet, the Bayou Bengals are giving him the VIP treatment on his two-day stay.

Heading into the second day of his trip on Monday, the Colorado transfer had a jam-packed itinerary in the Bayou State with Kiffin and Co. set to wrap up the visit with a dinner at Supper Club - one of the nicest restaurants in Baton Rouge.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But there was a change in plans where Seaton and Co. elected to bypass dinner - stirring the pot amid an Oregon Ducks visit lingering in the background as social media began swirling.

Fast forward to Monday evening and ESPN 104.5's Matt Moscona revealed that Seaton was still in town and had not made the trip to Eugene for his visit to Oregon.

"NEW: Source confirms No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton is still on his LSU visit. He did not leave for Oregon Monday morning. Tigers pushing for his commitment," according to Matt Moscona.

NEW: Source confirms No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton is still on his LSU visit. He did not leave for Oregon Monday morning. Tigers pushing for his commitment.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 19, 2026

Now, as the dust begins to settle amid Seaton's trip to Baton Rouge, there is confidence brewing in the Bayou State surrounding the program's chances at landing Seaton.

LSU has emerged as the team to beat in his process, and with the clock ticking on a decision for Seaton, the Bayou Bengals continue pushing the right buttons.

As the Seaton sweepstakes wind down, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain the team to know for the No. 1 available player in the Transfer Portal after not making his trip to Eugene on Monday.

