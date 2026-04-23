LSU Football Eyeing Dynamic Louisiana Running Back, Prized Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles has locked in an official visit schedule for this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers landing on the docket.

Miles checks in as the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana with powerhouse programs across Amercia fighting for one of the top offensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in scholarships from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene, including the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others.

But contenders have emerged for Miles with the LSU Tigers making noise in his recruitment alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, and Florida State Seminoles.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff have locked in an official visit with Miles for the the weekend of June 12 where he will make the short drive over the campus - spending time alongside the staff as he evaluates the program.

NEW: 4-star running back Jayden Miles has locked in four official visits to each of his final schools and has his commitment date locked in 👀



Intel: https://t.co/PGXjHDua8q pic.twitter.com/bDHi6fp5Zb — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 23, 2026

LSU hosted Miles for a spring unofficial visit last month where he checked in for an offseason practice - taking in the scenes of Spring Camp.

The new coaching staff in Baton Rouge is prioritizing Louisiana on the recruiting trail with a focus on putting a wall around the state as blue-chippers galore continue emerging.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Now, the LSU Tigers will host Miles during the weekend of June 12 where he is also set to take official visits with the Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats, and Ohio State Buckeyes this offseason.

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