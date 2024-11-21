LSU Football Commit Aidan Anding Rated No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in late August with the Bayou State star making the decision to stay home for college.
Anding, a player the LSU staff made a heavy push for over the summer, is now in the midst of a monstrous senior campaign for his high school.
He entered the season as a Top 5 cornerback in The Boot, but after an impressive final season of prep ball, Anding has now boosted his status to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with Corey Raymond and Co. striking gold on the trail once again.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Anding was trending towards the Texas Longhorns in July, but after receiving a call from recruiting guru Frank Wilson and the Tigers, his interest quickly shifted towards LSU.
Then, less than two months later, Anding went public with a decision to remain home and suit up for the LSU Tigers.
All signs point towards Anding putting pen to paper with LSU during the Early Signing Period next month and joining the program.
It's another impressive evaluation for LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.
A player who was under the radar heading into his senior season, Anding saw his status rise down the stretch.
Anding became the third cornerback to commit to Raymond and the LSU Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting class joining five-stars DJ Pickett and Kade Phillips.
Phillips received his fifth star on Monday in the latest On3 Recruiting Rankings update.
“Kade has some of the best physical traits we’ve seen at the corner position in the 2025 cycle. This is a guy who has elite length and a big frame. At that size, he can really move. He was a state finalist in the long jump in Texas, and you see that athleticism on the field," On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power said.
… I really like him as a corner. He has position versatility with the ability to play corner or safety at the next level, but we feel like the length and speed and ball skills he shows as a two-way player at the high school level really translates well to corner.”
The five-star Lone Star State native flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns in August with LSU winning out down the stretch in his recruitment.
The decision to flip from Texas to LSU became an easy one with the program continuing to remain in contact. Not to mention the "Corey Raymond" factor as well.
“LSU has been on me ever since they first offered me,” Phillips told On3. “It was a little while once I committed to Texas with them still texting and calling me almost every day. The [LSU] coaching staff was locked in with me even after I committed."
“I feel like I can really be developed into something big,” he added. “And being able to be coached by Coach Raymond is important. He really played a big part in my recruitment, never really losing hope or sight of me and calling me every day.”
Now, LSU attains one of the top cornerback hauls in America headlined by the trio of Phillips, Pickett and Anding with all three preparing to put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December.
It's an impressive trio for Raymond and Co. to work with for the foreseeable future as LSU looks to revamp the secondary with youngsters preparing to make their way to Baton Rouge.
