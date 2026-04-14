LSU Football Contacts Talented Transfer Cornerback Amid Aidan Anding Injury Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers' depth in the cornerback room took a hit this past weekend after sophomore defensive back Aidan Anding suffered a torn Achilles on Saturday.

The program held a scrimmage in Tiger Stadium where Anding quickly turned heads with a pair of interceptions, but suffered the injury on the second pick where he will now take a redshirt in 2026.

Anding suited up in eight games as a true freshman in 2025 after signing with the Tigers as the top-ranked cornerback in Louisiana - but his sophomore campaign will likely result in a redshirt year following a brutal Achilles injury.

Kiffin confirmed the injury following Tuesday's Spring Camp practice.

"I mean, difficult injury, achilles, and out for the season. He was playing great. He was actually one of the two players of the game defensively on Saturday, so really unfortunate for him. It's our second season-ending injury," Kiffin said.

"That's a big thing in this sport, different than other sports. Injuries are real in this sport. A lot of times, as you look back to your really good seasons, you've got to have some breaks that way and avoid those.

Courtesy of LSU Football.

"I've looked at everything in limiting practice and we don't even tackle. But both injuries had nothing to do with scrimmage-type of plays, you know, contact plays. They both are just freak injuries, which a lot of times is where they come from in football."

LSU has rolled with DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland as the first-team cornerbacks while Ja'Keem Jackson has emerged as CB3 for the program - while Anding also operated with the second-team.

Now, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge could be pivoting.

Youngstown State cornerback Isaiah Hackett has emerged as a hot commodity in the free agent market as he remains in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple schools in pursuit.

Hackett tells LSU Tigers On SI that the coaching staff in Baton Rouge has been in touch with him as he evaluates his options.

Youngstown State transfer CB Isaiah Hackett is receiving interest from a number of ELITE power four programs, he tells me for @ThePatteFacts 👀



Hackett has received interest from Maryland, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Clemson in the transfer portal… pic.twitter.com/hrPKaTwV0l — William Patteson (@williampatteson) April 14, 2026

A source familiar with the situation also tells LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals will likely not intensify their pursuit here - despite Anding's season-ending injury.

LSU has Pickett, Woodland, and Jackson as a strong three-man rotation along with Treylan James coming in as a transfer from Southern - along with true freshman Havon Finney, among others.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.