LSU Football Dishes Out In-State Offer to Coveted Safety Jacob Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Jacob Bradford landed an LSU offer on Monday night with the in-state Tigers beginning to ramp up their push for the coveted Louisiana native.
Secondary coach Corey Raymond and the Bayou Bengals made the call to extend a scholarship to the four-star defensive back with the program searching for more talent in the secondary in the 2025 cycle.
Bradford, a coveted safety with a slew of Power Four offers, revealed his commitment to the Houston Cougars in early June with Willie Fritz and Co. securing one of The Boot's top talents.
"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."
He's logged a 4.4 40-yard dash over the summer with his explosiveness and twitchiness on full display.
Now, Brian Kelly and the Tigers have gotten in on the action after dishing out an offer to the 6-foot, 195-pounder who's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
He's exploded as a national prospect after shining for his Catholic (La.) squad alongside his brother, Blaine Bradford.
[Blaine] Bradford has blossomed into a Top 10 prospect in America in the 2026 cycle. He's rated as the No. 1 safety in the rising-junior class and has reeled in a significant number of Division 1 offers.
He has Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Alabama, among others, at the top of his list with the Tigers looking to reel him in.
Now, on Monday, Jacob [Bradford] reeled in the scholarship with LSU now handing out offers to the Bradford Bros. in search of keeping the Bayou State stars home for college.
LSU has now extended a pair of offers over the last three days with Snelville (Ga.) linebacker Jaiden Braker securing a scholarship on Friday during his visit to Baton Rouge.
Jaiden Braker: Linebacker (South Carolina Commit)
Kelly and the LSU football staff wrapped up their annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on Friday with several key targets making their way to Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. received face time with players committed to other programs, including current South Carolina commit Jaiden Braker.
A player that has been on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's radar over the last few months, LSU brought Braker back to town for an unofficial visit without an offer in hand.
Then, Friday evening, Baker and the LSU staff extended a scholarship to the Georgia native.
Once the offer was in hand, the Tigers began making moves in Braker's recruitment with the current South Carolina commit trending LSU's way.
We immediately saw flip predictions being logged in favor of LSU to sway Braker away from South Carolina with the latest prediction coming from On3 Sports recruiting expert Chad Simmons.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder out of South Gwinnet High School has burst on the scene as a true SEC caliber linebacker with several programs extending offers.
With a double-digit scholarship list, all signs now point to an LSU vs. South Carolina battle down the stretch with the Bayou Bengals looking to pry Braker away from his Gamecocks commitment.
