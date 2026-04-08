LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Nation's No. 6 Rated QB, Elite Florida Gators Target

Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman four-star quarterback Kaden Craft has blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Craft checks in as the nation's No. 6 rated quarterback with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his services as his offer sheet grows seemingly by the day.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder out of North Carolina has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Wolfpack, Tennessee Volunteers, and Auburn Tiges, among several others, heading into his junior campaign in 2026.

"Craft, who stands 6-4 and weighs in at 205 pounds, is one of the top quarterbacks in the ’28 cycle. He is an impressive thrower of the football who can uncork the deep ball, throw off-platform, and hit receivers in-stride on shorter routes," Rivals wrote.

"He is also a good and fearless athlete who can attack defenses with his legs or use his mobility to open up more plays through the air."

Now, as Craft's meteoric rise in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle continues, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are taking notice with the coaching staff making the call this week with an offer.

Kiffin and Co. continue evaluating the top signal-callers in America with Bryant surging as a prospect on the program's board with quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens making things official this week with a scholarship.

"Plus athlete with a prototypical frame. Has the guts to throw over the middle and challenge coverage. Extends plays with his legs and is effective on designed runs," 247Sports wrote of Craft.

"Will rip spirals when he establishes a wide base. Must cut down on turnovers and improve field vision. Far from a complete product, but has ideal set of tools."

Now, LSU will be a school to keep tabs on across Craft's recruitment process as multiple Southeastern Conference programs fight for his services this offseason ahead of his junior campaign.

Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a massive offseason in Baton Rouge with visitors galore checking in with the program as the coaching staff carves out the "Big Board" in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.

More LSU News:

LSU Football 'Making Major Push' for No. 1 WR in America Committed to SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community: