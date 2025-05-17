LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Prized Louisiana Wide Receiver, Top-100 Prospect
Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings this offseason following a stellar sophomore campaign.
Calais, the No. 5 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status catapult this offseason with a myriad of fresh offers.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have entered the mix for the Bayou State star after extending a scholarship this week.
The versatile receiver has a unique combination of size, speed and athleticism that has seen his ranking skyrocket heading into his junior season in 2025.
As just a sophomore last year, Calais was utilized in a myriad of ways for his prep squad after lining up primarily at running back, wide receiver and defensive back.
He logged 163 carries for 1,059 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground along with 25 catches for 411 yards and four scores.
Now, the recruiting process is treating him well with a flurry of schools entering the mix.
Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton hosted Calais for a visit to campus during LSU's Spring Camp and has now pulled the trigger on an offer.
LSU has dished out multiple scholarships as of late to 2027 wide receivers with the latest going to both Calais and New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin star Easton Royal.
Meet the Prospect: Easton Royal
Four-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings as one of the top wideouts in America.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason with the powerhouse programs entering the mix quickly.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. dished out an offer to the Bayou State star on Wednesday with the program set to turn up the heat as his process ramps up.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas, Texas Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, as he blows up this offseason.
Royal is the No. 3 rated wideout in America and a Top-25 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Kelly and Co. will now look to turn up the heat for Royal as his process ramps up this offseason with the "Who's Who" of college football getting in the mix.
