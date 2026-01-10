Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Darrin Strey will visit Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Saturday after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this week, according to 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-7, 322-pound Michigan native signed with the Kentucky program as a Top-35 offensive tackle in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.

LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford joined Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge last month after a stint in Lexington with the Wildcats where he will now look to get one of his former recruits to follow him to the Bayou State.

Strey checks in as a talented offensive tackle - and with the LSU Tigers eyeing reinforcements in the trenches - the Kentucky transfer has emerged as a priority target.

Sources indicate that the LSU staff will be putting a full-court press on Strey during his visit to Baton Rouge with the youngster having multiple years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Strey will be a hot commodity in the market with LSU becoming a school to watch in his process.

LSU has signed three offensive linemen via the free agent this market in Tennessee interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite, NC Central's Ja'Quan Sprinkle, and JUCO OL JaKolby Jones.

Now, there's a focus on adding Strey to this mix.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

